James Milner content to continue in defence

Jurgen Klopp tells James Milner what's what during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool midfielder James Milner insists that he is happy to continue playing wherever manager Jurgen Klopp wants him having deputised at left-back this season.
Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has insisted that he is happy to continue playing wherever manager Jurgen Klopp wants him.

The 31-year-old made 40 appearances for the Reds across all competitions this season, the vast majority of which came in an unfamiliar left-back role.

Liverpool are expected to sign a more specialist player in that position this summer, but Milner insists that his primary concern is helping the club to succeed.

When asked whether he would continue in defence next season, Milner told reporters: "Probably a question for the manager. I am a Liverpool player and want to be contributing as much as I can for the football club. I proved this year I will play wherever the manager wants me to play. It's up to him."

Milner also expressed confidence that the club will continue to improve next season having secured a return to Champions League football with a top-four finish.

"We have proved we can beat big teams in big games, definitely, but it's about keeping the consistency against those teams that come here and sit back. It's about finding a way to win. Obviously the bigger the games you play and the bigger the competitions the more we are going to improve as a team. It's about putting yourselves in those situations," he added.

"This season we have improved. Last year there was good and bad. Most of the games this year even though we have lost points, we have dominated games. Last year we were more Jekyll and Hyde - we could be brilliant one week and terrible the next. This year we have dominated possession and made steps forward, winning at tough places like West Brom and Stoke.

"That is another side to our squad. It's a young squad and the average age is the second-youngest in the Premier League, which is another positive - although maybe not for me because it makes me feel a lot older. The longer we are together it is better and I am sure there will be more new faces in the summer."

This season was only the second time in the past eight years that Liverpool have finished in the top four of the Premier League.

Joey Barton and Georginio Wijnaldum during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool on March 12, 2017
