James Milner says that Liverpool need to start winning silverware after achieving their objective of reaching the top four.

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has claimed that the club need to turn their attention to winning silverware after sealing a Champions League place.

Jurgen Klopp's men earned a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the final day of the Premier League season to secure fourth place.

Trophies have been lacking for Liverpool in recent history, with only a League Cup triumph in the past 11 years, and the team failed to get over the line in last season's EFL Cup and Europa League final.

Milner, who won four trophies during a five-year spell at Manchester City, believes that the Reds can push on once they end the drought.

"Personally the biggest thing for us at City was winning the FA Cup - getting that first trophy under our belt, winning something, giving you that belief," The Independent quotes Milner as saying.

"Champions League was a step along the way. Last year we came close [to a trophy] but couldn't get over the line. But playing in those sort of occasions and in those big games is important.

"Hopefully now we can stick a few trophies in the cabinet. That is the next step."

The team are currently in Australia preparing for a post-season friendly with Sydney FC on Wednesday.