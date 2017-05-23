General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool's James Milner: 'Next step is winning trophies'

James Milner and Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
James Milner says that Liverpool need to start winning silverware after achieving their objective of reaching the top four.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:08 UK

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has claimed that the club need to turn their attention to winning silverware after sealing a Champions League place.

Jurgen Klopp's men earned a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on the final day of the Premier League season to secure fourth place.

Trophies have been lacking for Liverpool in recent history, with only a League Cup triumph in the past 11 years, and the team failed to get over the line in last season's EFL Cup and Europa League final.

Milner, who won four trophies during a five-year spell at Manchester City, believes that the Reds can push on once they end the drought.

"Personally the biggest thing for us at City was winning the FA Cup - getting that first trophy under our belt, winning something, giving you that belief," The Independent quotes Milner as saying.

"Champions League was a step along the way. Last year we came close [to a trophy] but couldn't get over the line. But playing in those sort of occasions and in those big games is important.

"Hopefully now we can stick a few trophies in the cabinet. That is the next step."

The team are currently in Australia preparing for a post-season friendly with Sydney FC on Wednesday.

Joey Barton and Georginio Wijnaldum during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Barton: 'Worst Liverpool side I've faced'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for James Milner, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Daniel Sturridge in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Daniel Sturridge: 'I am happy at Liverpool'
 Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Result: Liverpool ease past Middlesbrough to seal Champions League qualification
Milner: 'Next step is winning trophies'Barton: 'Worst Liverpool side I've faced'Coutinho hints at Liverpool stayJurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool belong in CL'Klopp hails "wonderful day" for Liverpool
Team News: Firmino fit to start for LiverpoolMignolet: 'Reds focusing on themselves'Carragher: Boro game "huge" for LiverpoolMan United, Liverpool 'make Bakayoko enquiry'Agent: 'Grujic will remain at Liverpool'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 