May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
3-0
Middlesbrough
Wijnaldum (45'), Coutinho (51'), Lallana (56')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Gestede (56')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool belong in Champions League'

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims that his side deserve their place back amongst the elite of European football having secured Champions League qualification.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 19:15 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is already looking forward to Champions League football next season after securing a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana ensured that the Reds beat Middlesbrough at Anfield this afternoon to hold off the challenge of Arsenal and finish fourth in the table.

Liverpool will play Champions League football for just the second time in the space of eight years next season as a result, and Klopp believes that the five-time European champions deserve their place back among the elite.

"It is the best tournament in Europe - there is nothing better, maybe in the world. You want to be there. Liverpool needs to be there consistently. I am not saying we are already in, qualification is qualification, I am already looking forward to it. We will be really strong and really fight for it and we want to be there. It's all good. It's a fantastic competition. In the last 10 years Liverpool was not a part of it too often. We should do everything to change this, that's always the way," he told reporters.

"You have to make steps and the step is for us to be around the best teams in the world because we are at one of the best clubs in the world. In the middle of the first part of the season I knew we were ready, but you have to do it, there were a lot of games after this. You could say after we beat Arsenal there (4-3 in the first game) in this manner it should be possible.

"We played in a lot of games really outstanding good football. That showed what we can do. We learned a lot in this year about ourselves and we can use it. We are not confident enough in general. When something doesn't work it always feels something slips through your fingers. So I am really happy we achieved a little bit of something that we didn't achieve too often in the past. For development you need to feel the improvement, feel the next step that it's right."

Liverpool finish the season on 76 points - 16 better off than last term.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp hails "wonderful day" for Liverpool
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Georginio Wijnaldum, Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Result: Liverpool ease past Middlesbrough to seal Champions League qualification
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool belong in Champions League'
Klopp hails "wonderful day" for LiverpoolTeam News: Firmino fit to start for LiverpoolMignolet: 'Reds focusing on themselves'Carragher: Boro game "huge" for LiverpoolMan United, Liverpool 'make Bakayoko enquiry'
Agent: 'Grujic will remain at Liverpool'Liverpool 'give £20,000 share to season-ticket holders'Bale advises Real Madrid to sign Woodburn?Sessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'Lacazette to leave Lyon this summer
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 