May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
3-0
Middlesbrough
Wijnaldum (45'), Coutinho (51'), Lallana (56')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Gestede (56')

Jurgen Klopp hails "wonderful day" for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp hails his Liverpool charges for making Sunday "a wonderful day" after beating Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Premier League and sealing a Champions League spot.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 18:09 UK

Jurgen Klopp has hailed his Liverpool players for successfully holding their nerve in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Reds beat Middlesbrough 3-0 on the final day of the Premier League season to clinch fourth place in the table and force Arsenal to settle for a Europa League spot.

Klopp told BBC Sport after the game: "We worked hard to get the first goal. We got more confident. We then scored from the free-kick and got even more confident. The boys then played some fantastic football.

"I'm really looking forward to next season. I think we have created a wonderful base. The better you're organised, the more you feel free to do special things in offence. I'm really happy about this - what a wonderful day."

Liverpool last reached the Champions League in the 2014-15 season, where they were knocked out in the group stages.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
 Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Result: Liverpool ease past Middlesbrough to seal Champions League qualification
Jurgen Klopp hails "wonderful day" for Liverpool
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
