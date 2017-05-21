Jurgen Klopp hails his Liverpool charges for making Sunday "a wonderful day" after beating Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Premier League and sealing a Champions League spot.

Jurgen Klopp has hailed his Liverpool players for successfully holding their nerve in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Reds beat Middlesbrough 3-0 on the final day of the Premier League season to clinch fourth place in the table and force Arsenal to settle for a Europa League spot.

Klopp told BBC Sport after the game: "We worked hard to get the first goal. We got more confident. We then scored from the free-kick and got even more confident. The boys then played some fantastic football.

"I'm really looking forward to next season. I think we have created a wonderful base. The better you're organised, the more you feel free to do special things in offence. I'm really happy about this - what a wonderful day."

Liverpool last reached the Champions League in the 2014-15 season, where they were knocked out in the group stages.