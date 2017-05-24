New Transfer Talk header

AC Milan join race to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata?

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
AC Milan reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata during the summer transfer window.
Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan.

After spending much of the season on the substitutes' bench, Morata will be in demand during the summer window and it has already been claimed that Chelsea hold an interest in the Spanish international.

However, according to Marca, they could face competition from AC Milan who are looking to make wholesale changes at the San Siro.

It has been claimed that Milan - who have funds to spend after their recent takeover- are willing to pay in the region of £52m to take the forward back to Serie A.

Between 2014 and 2016, Morata helped Juventus to two league titles, with 27 goals being scored in all competitions during his time in Turin.

While coach Zinedine Zidane only gave Morata 14 starts in the league this season, it remains to be seen whether he will want a sell a player who still managed to net 15 goals.

N'Golo Kante poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Your Comments
