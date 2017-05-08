New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata agrees to Chelsea transfer?

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata reportedly agrees to sign for Chelsea during the summer transfer window.
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 11:26 UK

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata during the summer transfer window.

Since returning to the Bernabeu last summer, Morata has netted 20 goals in all competitions but he has been given just 13 La Liga starts by coach Zinedine Zidane.

Seven of his league goals have come since the start of April but according to Diario Gol, he has given the green light to move to Stamford Bridge.

It is unclear how much Real will demand from Chelsea for his exit, but it appears that he wants to play his football in the Premier League next season.

Back in 2014, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte paid £15.8m to sign Morata from Real, but he took the Italy job before he was able to work with the 24-year-old.

Morata has previously spoken of his desire to work with Conte, whether that be at Chelsea or another club.

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
