Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata says that he expects to play under Antonio Conte - the current boss of Chelsea - at some stage in his career.

In 2014, Conte signed Morata for Juventus before taking over the Italian national team, but it was claimed last summer that Conte attempted to take Morata to Chelsea shortly after his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

However, while the pair barely crossed paths in Turin, Morata has spoken of his admiration for the current Blues boss.

The 24-year-old told The Guardian: "Conte is the manager who most 'bet' on me, without even ever having had me in his team.

"I'm very conscious of that - he bet on me for Juventus but left before I arrived; then he wanted me at Chelsea come what may. He knows me better than I could imagine, I'm sure, and that's important - it motivates you to work hard, train well.

"I feel indebted to him because he's the coach that most trusted in me, most wanted me, who made me feel I could perform at the highest level. And yet I've never had the fortune to actually work with him. I'm sure sooner or later I will."

Morata has also indicated that he intends to move to the Premier League should he ever be allowed to leave Real Madrid.