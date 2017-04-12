New Transfer Talk header

Alvaro Morata: 'I expect to work with Antonio Conte'

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata says that he expects to play under Antonio Conte - the current boss of Chelsea - at some stage in his career.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 14:10 UK

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has predicted that he will work with Antonio Conte at some stage during his career.

In 2014, Conte signed Morata for Juventus before taking over the Italian national team, but it was claimed last summer that Conte attempted to take Morata to Chelsea shortly after his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

However, while the pair barely crossed paths in Turin, Morata has spoken of his admiration for the current Blues boss.

The 24-year-old told The Guardian: "Conte is the manager who most 'bet' on me, without even ever having had me in his team.

"I'm very conscious of that - he bet on me for Juventus but left before I arrived; then he wanted me at Chelsea come what may. He knows me better than I could imagine, I'm sure, and that's important - it motivates you to work hard, train well.

"I feel indebted to him because he's the coach that most trusted in me, most wanted me, who made me feel I could perform at the highest level. And yet I've never had the fortune to actually work with him. I'm sure sooner or later I will."

Morata has also indicated that he intends to move to the Premier League should he ever be allowed to leave Real Madrid.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Morata hints at Premier League move
 Eden Hazard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 8, 2017
Real Madrid 'confident of luring Chelsea star Eden Hazard to Bernabeu'
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'There are no easy games for Chelsea'
David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Manchester United worried David de Gea is getting head turned by Real Madrid?
 Eden Hazard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 8, 2017
Real Madrid 'confident of luring Chelsea star Eden Hazard to Bernabeu'
