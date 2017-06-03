Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Florentino Perez: 'Real Madrid will give souls for Champions League win'

New Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane poses with president Florentino Perez on January 4, 2016
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says that his team 'will give their souls' in the Champions League final against Juventus on June 3.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that his team 'will give their souls' in a bid to overcome Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3.

Real Madrid will look to become the first team in the modern era to successfully defend the European Cup when they take on Italian champions Juve in Cardiff early next month.

Perez has paid tribute to Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane for leading the club to another Champions League final, and the Spaniard has insisted that Real Madrid "have the soul" to land their 12th European Cup.

"We have a final on June 3," Perez told reporters. "It won't be easy, but we'll give our souls until the last second to win.

"Zizou is one of the symbols of our history, and I thank him for giving and giving. You were the best player in the world and now you're quite simply the best coach in the world.

"This team has demonstrated its value once again, and our dream is to come back here and celebrate on June 4. I know this team will have the soul to conquer that 12th Champions League title. That's what Real is, the players know it and so does Zidane."

Real Madrid secured their first La Liga title for five years with a 2-0 win over Malaga last weekend.

