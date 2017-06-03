Gareth Bale starts on the bench as Real Madrid face Juventus in the Champions League final.

The Welshman has been on the sidelines since he picked up a calf injury during El Clasico on April 23 and is made to start among the substitutes in his hometown as manager Zinedine Zidane opts to stick with Isco in the starting frontline tonight.

The Spaniard is joined by Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo up front as Los Blancos aim to become not only the first team to win back-to-back Champions League trophies, but also to win this competition and La Liga in the same season for the first time in 59 years.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro continue in midfield, while a fit-again Dani Carvajal comes in for Danilo at right-back in the only change from the starting XI that wrapped up a 2-0 victory and the domestic title at Malaga a fortnight ago.

Raphael Varane and skipper Sergio Ramos remain in the heart of the Madrid defence, with Marcelo on the left and Keylor Navas between the sticks.

For Juve, Massimiliano Allegri sticks with the same side that delivered a 2-1 victory over AS Monaco in the second leg of the semi-final a month ago, with Gonzalo Higuain leading the line.

Attacking support comes from Paolo Dybala and a fit Mario Mandzukic in a 3-4-2-1 lineup as the Old Lady look for a first victory in five final appearances since their 1996 triumph.

Dani Alves makes his 100th Champions League appearance alongside Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro in the middle of the park, while Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini make up the back three.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Buffon gets the nod to start in goal, in the process becoming the third oldest player to feature in the competition at the age of 39 years and four months.

As expected, left-winger Marko Pjaca and centre-back Daniele Rugani miss out on the final through injury.

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Sandro; Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Subs: Neto, Benatia, Lichsteiner, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Lemina, Asamoah

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Bale, Kovacic, Asensio, Morato, Danilo

