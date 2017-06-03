Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Massimiliano Allegri ready to face Gareth Bale or Isco

Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri insists that his team will be ready to face either Gareth Bale or Isco in the Champions League final with Real Madrid.
Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 at 20:08 UK

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that his team will be ready to face either Gareth Bale or Isco in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

It is still unclear whether Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will decide to select fit-again Bale or in-form Isco in his starting XI for the final of the European Cup in Cardiff.

Isco has thrived in Bale's absence, although the latter will be fired-up with the fixture to be held in his home country of Wales. Allegri has said that his team have 'talked about the different options', and will be ready to face all possibilities this weekend.

"We have talked to the team [about the different options]," Allegri told reporters. "If Bale plays, he's very fast, he has great speed and, in an open field, he is devastating because in three passes he gets the ball to the other side.

"Isco plays inside the pitch. He is less predictable than Bale, but, at same time, Real Madrid lose a bit of order in the defensive phase."

Juventus have not won the European Cup since 1996, which was just their second ever success in the competition.

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
