Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will make his own decision over whether to start Gareth Bale or Isco in the Champions League final, and could even pair them together.

Zinedine Zidane has claimed that Gareth Bale "is ready" to play a part for Real Madrid in next weekend's Champions League final with Juventus, and has no qualms pairing him with Isco in attack.

The Frenchman's biggest decision ahead of the trip to Cardiff is whether to stick with Isco or instead bring back Bale, who has featured sparingly this term - and not at all since April - due to niggling injury problems.

Zidane has hinted that he could be tempted to go with both players at the National Stadium of Wales, as he has done in the past, insisting that he will not be affected by what has been written in the media about his players' ability.

"The two players are very important for us, very good players. Everyone can have their own opinions but it will not affect me," he told reporters.

"Gareth and Isco can play together too, as they have done 16 times this season. Gareth has had less competition, less minutes, but he is already recovered from his injury. He is ready and with us, and very excited about playing in his home city.

"I know that all the players have such motivation. Isco has shown all season the type of player he is."

Isco has a combined 19 goals and assists in 38 appearances this season, while Bale has 12 in 26 for Los Blancos.