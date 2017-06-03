Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Gareth Bale 'would accept' Champions League final bench role

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale insists that he 'would understand' if he started the 2017 Champions League final on the bench.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 20:36 UK

Gareth Bale has insisted that he 'would understand' if he started the 2017 Champions League final on the bench.

The Welshman returned to first-team training for Real Madrid last week, but the attacker has not played a minute of football since aggravating a calf injury against Barcelona on April 23.

Isco has thrived in Bale's absence, and it has been reported that the Spaniard will be given the nod to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

Bale has declared himself 'fully fit' for the final in Wales, but the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker has claimed that he 'would not be disappointed' if he was only named on the bench against the Italian champions.

"I feel very good, I'm fully recovered and I'm ready. I've been doing my rehab, the double sessions, all the hard work to be fit for this game and I have to keep going now," Bale told reporters.

"I would have been disappointed if I could not make it to the final and that's why have given everything to get in shape, but I wouldn't be disappointed if I am not a starter."

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has claimed that Bale could play alongside Isco in the Los Blancos attack this weekend.

Gareth Bale holds off Juanfran during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Zidane: Bale, Isco "can play together"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Humility not always good'
 Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Gareth Bale 'would accept' Champions League final bench role
 Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Manchester United confident of Gareth Bale deal if Real Madrid snub him in final?
Zidane: 'Little between Madrid, Juve'Zidane: Bale, Isco "can play together"Higuain: 'The time has come for Juventus'Allegri: 'Juventus underdogs for final'Chiellini: 'We must learn from mistakes'
Allegri: 'Real Madrid favourites for CL'Hazard: 'No new deal from Chelsea yet'Varane plans 'talks' with MbappeRonaldo cancels UK visit after terror attackZidane: Ronaldo in "fantastic shape"
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 