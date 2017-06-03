Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Humility not always good'

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo says that 'too much humility is not good' as Real Madrid prepare to take on Juventus in the final of the Champions League.
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said that 'too much humility is not good' as his team prepare to take on Juventus in the final of the Champions League.

Real Madrid will have the chance to become the first side to successfully defend the European Cup in the modern era when they take on Italian champions Juventus in the final of the competition in Cardiff on June 3.

Ronaldo has branded Juventus "an excellent team", but the Portuguese has insisted that Real Madrid "are going to win" the showpiece event in Wales.

"On the day of the game there is going to be a lot of nerves and I prefer not to think much about the final," Ronaldo told Real Madrid TV. "Too much humility isn't good, we have to prove our character and who is the best.

"They are an excellent team but so are we, I have the feeling that we are going to play a great game and we are going to win. The final is won by scoring goals.

"We were very reassured to win the league and now we have a unique opportunity. We are in an extraordinary moment."

Ronaldo, 32, has scored 10 times in 12 Champions League appearances this season.

Gareth Bale holds off Juanfran during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
