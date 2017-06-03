Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes that the mutual decision to leave out Cristiano Ronaldo on nine separate occasions in La Liga this season has paid dividends.

Zinedine Zidane has said that the decision to manage Cristiano Ronaldo's playing time this season has paid off as the Real Madrid forward is now in peak shape.

Ronaldo was rested nine times for Los Blancos during their successful La Liga title pursuit, giving some of the fringe players a chance to impress in his absence.

The Portugal international has been used in every minute of Madrid's run to the final of the Champions League, however, and Zidane believes that his star man is now in "fantastic shape" ahead of next week's showdown with Juventus in Cardiff.

"Yes, of course it's a decision we made together, based on conversations we've had," he told UEFA.com. "We are intelligent and sometimes he needs to play a little less. It's not because he's not physically fit, but because he wants to reach the final phase of the season, when everything is at stake, in his best form.

"He's played a lot this year, but there have been times when he's been left out to have a break. Now he's in fantastic shape. The method appears to have worked, with Ronaldo scoring six times in Madrid's last four league games and eight in his last four in Europe.

"As you well know, there are no words that can do Cristiano Ronaldo justice. He shows what he's all about every time he's on the pitch, by scoring goals. He's now got more than 400 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions These are unbelievable stats, but with him anything's possible."

Zidane may also have Gareth Bale back available to choose from for the final in his home city, with the Welshman returning to full training on Friday.