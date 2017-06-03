Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Gareth Bale back in training for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale returns to first-team training for Real Madrid, fuelling suggestions that he will be fit for the Champions League final against Juventus on June 3.
Gareth Bale is expected to be fit for the Champions League final after returning to first-team training for Real Madrid.

The Welshman has struggled to overcome a calf problem in recent weeks, and has not featured for Los Blancos since El Clasico against Barcelona on April 23.

The 27-year-old took part in Real Madrid's training session on Friday afternoon, however, fuelling suggestions that the attacker will be in contention to start the European Cup final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

Bale has only scored nine times for Real Madrid this season after an injury-hit campaign.

Official logo for the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 