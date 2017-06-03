Gareth Bale returns to first-team training for Real Madrid, fuelling suggestions that he will be fit for the Champions League final against Juventus on June 3.

The Welshman has struggled to overcome a calf problem in recent weeks, and has not featured for Los Blancos since El Clasico against Barcelona on April 23.

The 27-year-old took part in Real Madrid's training session on Friday afternoon, however, fuelling suggestions that the attacker will be in contention to start the European Cup final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

Bale has only scored nine times for Real Madrid this season after an injury-hit campaign.