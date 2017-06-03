Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Zinedine Zidane: 'Little between Real Madrid, Juventus'

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on March 6, 2017
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane claims that 'there is not much difference' between his side and Saturday's Champions League final opponents Juventus.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Zinedine Zidane has insisted that both Real Madrid and Juventus are deserving of their place in the final of the Champions League, but does not see any real difference between the sides.

Los Blancos boast the best scoring stats in this season's competition, netting 32 in all on their way to Saturday's showdown in Cardiff, while Juve have conceded just three times in their 12 games so far.

The Italian giants remain on course to end the UEFA showpiece with the best-ever record in that regard, though Zidane believes that the game will come down to a lot more than simply defence against attack.

"People say Juve defend better, that we are the best attack, but I do not think like that," he told reporters. "I don't feel there is much difference between the teams. These are the two best teams going to play the final. It is deserved after a very long season."

Madrid are looking for their third Champions League crown in four years, while Juve last prevailed in 1996.

Gareth Bale holds off Juanfran during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Your Comments
