Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane claims that 'there is not much difference' between his side and Saturday's Champions League final opponents Juventus.

Zinedine Zidane has insisted that both Real Madrid and Juventus are deserving of their place in the final of the Champions League, but does not see any real difference between the sides.

Los Blancos boast the best scoring stats in this season's competition, netting 32 in all on their way to Saturday's showdown in Cardiff, while Juve have conceded just three times in their 12 games so far.

The Italian giants remain on course to end the UEFA showpiece with the best-ever record in that regard, though Zidane believes that the game will come down to a lot more than simply defence against attack.

"People say Juve defend better, that we are the best attack, but I do not think like that," he told reporters. "I don't feel there is much difference between the teams. These are the two best teams going to play the final. It is deserved after a very long season."

Madrid are looking for their third Champions League crown in four years, while Juve last prevailed in 1996.