Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has suggested that his side are the underdogs going into Saturday's Champions League final in Cardiff.

The Old Lady have already picked up a sixth consecutive Scudetto and the Coppa Italia this term, but Juve boss Allegri is still of the belief that Real Madrid are "favourites" given the number of times Los Blancos have appeared in the final.

"We have to approach this week with great serenity, heading towards the game without anxiety," Allegri told reporters ahead of the match.

"We must be optimistic but it does not seem fair to say that Juventus will be the favourites.

"Real are in their third final in four years and are used to playing in them, even though we have been there twice in three years. It will be a wonderful event and we deserve to be there.

"The boys have given their all and we go there with greater knowledge and conviction than we had two years ago, even though we are playing against Real and they are the favourites."

Juventus have two top European accolades to their name having won the competition during the 1984–85 and 1995–96 seasons.