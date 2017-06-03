Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Gonzalo Higuain: 'Time has come for Juventus to claim a third European title'

Paul Pogba celebrates scoring during the Champions League round-of-16 second leg between Bayern Munich and Juventus on March 16, 2016
Juventus frontman Gonzalo Higuain says that "the time has come" for the Old Lady to win another Champions League ahead of their looming final clash with Real Madrid.
Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has stated that "the time has come" for the Old Lady to claim another European crown when they take on Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The Italian giants have not won the Champions League for over 20 years, after claiming two previous European titles during the 1984–85 and 1995–96 seasons.

"I agree, without doubt the time has come," Higuain told Mediaset.

"We've been working for this, hopefully our efforts will be rewarded with victory. This is the most beautiful match we could play. We're training in the best way, with the right amount of tension because we want to finish this season by winning the Champions League, which would be an extraordinary thing.

"I'm expecting a very difficult game, they're used to playing these kind of games, I was there for seven years and I know that very well, but we want to bring this trophy which Juve have been pursuing for years home.

"A goal in the final? I hope we win, then it doesn't matter who scores. I came here to win. Right now we're doing well, we've won two competitions and we hope to win another in a few days."

Higuain has been a vital part of Juve's Champions League campaign this term, scoring five goals in 11 European fixtures.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
