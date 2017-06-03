Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini urges his side to avoid making the same mistakes that cost them in the 2015 Champions League final when they face Real Madrid.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has urged his side to learn from the mistakes they made in the 2015 Champions League final against Barcelona when they return to the European showpiece this weekend.

Juve will take on Real Madrid in Cardiff looking for just their third European Cup crown and their first since 1996 having failed to end their drought two years ago when they were beaten 3-1 by Barca in Berlin.

Victory over Madrid would seal a first ever treble for the Old Lady, who have already clinched the Serie A and Coppa Italia titles, and Chiellini is hopeful that their recent experience on the big stage can help them.

"We do not want to repeat the mistakes we made in Berlin," he told reporters.

"It is in my nature to try and take the positives out of every experience, even from the bad times."

Juventus have lost their last four Champions League finals and six overall - more than any other club.