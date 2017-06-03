Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Giorgio Chiellini: 'We must learn from defeat to Barcelona'

Juventus' forward Alvaro Morata from Spain (R) celebrates with teammate Juventus' defender from Italy Giorgio Chiellini after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini urges his side to avoid making the same mistakes that cost them in the 2015 Champions League final when they face Real Madrid.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 15:54 UK

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has urged his side to learn from the mistakes they made in the 2015 Champions League final against Barcelona when they return to the European showpiece this weekend.

Juve will take on Real Madrid in Cardiff looking for just their third European Cup crown and their first since 1996 having failed to end their drought two years ago when they were beaten 3-1 by Barca in Berlin.

Victory over Madrid would seal a first ever treble for the Old Lady, who have already clinched the Serie A and Coppa Italia titles, and Chiellini is hopeful that their recent experience on the big stage can help them.

"We do not want to repeat the mistakes we made in Berlin," he told reporters.

"It is in my nature to try and take the positives out of every experience, even from the bad times."

Juventus have lost their last four Champions League finals and six overall - more than any other club.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
Read Next:
Allegri: 'Real Madrid favourites for CL'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Giorgio Chiellini, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'No new contract offer from Chelsea yet'
 Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
Massimiliano Allegri: 'Real Madrid are favourites for Champions League final'
 Juventus' forward Alvaro Morata from Spain (R) celebrates with teammate Juventus' defender from Italy Giorgio Chiellini after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Giorgio Chiellini: 'We must learn from defeat to Barcelona'
Higuain: 'The time has come for Juventus'Allegri: 'Juventus underdogs for final'Varane plans 'talks' with MbappeRonaldo cancels UK visit after terror attackZidane: Ronaldo in "fantastic shape"
Bale back in training for Real MadridCL final to be played under closed roofVinicius Junior vows to remain groundedReal Madrid 'eye Leonardo Bonucci'Man United 'want Morata in De Gea deal'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Ernesto Valverde confirmed as new Barcelona manager
 Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Barcelona boss Luis Enrique bows out with Copa del Rey success
 Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Marc-Andre ter Stegen agrees new Barcelona deal
Chiellini: 'We must learn from mistakes'Suarez thanks departing Luis EnriqueAlcacer: 'My future is up to Barcelona'Enrique: 'I will consider changing sports'Barcelona assistant takes over at Celta
Andres Iniesta: 'It was not a good season'Enrique: Messi "is from outer space"Enrique 'not sad' to leave BarcelonaBarcelona confirm Mascherano injuriesTeam News: Alcacer in for suspended Suarez
> Barcelona Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
Massimiliano Allegri: 'Real Madrid are favourites for Champions League final'
 Juventus' forward Alvaro Morata from Spain (R) celebrates with teammate Juventus' defender from Italy Giorgio Chiellini after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Giorgio Chiellini: 'We must learn from defeat to Barcelona'
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
AC Milan chief executive Marco Fassone: 'We need Gianluigi Donnarumma decision'
Higuain: 'The time has come for Juventus'Allegri: 'Juventus underdogs for final'Kingsley Coman considered quitting BayernAllegri: "I want to stay at Juventus"CL final to be played under closed roof
Real Madrid 'eye Leonardo Bonucci'Report: Valencia make Lemina contactPogba hopes to see Juventus beat MadridReport: Juve show interest in SanchesCuadrado finalises Juventus deal
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 