Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Real Madrid will go into Saturday's Champions League final as favourites to lift the trophy.

Juve will arrive in Cardiff looking to wrap up their first ever treble having already won the Coppa Italia and Serie A - the latter of which saw them finish top of the pile for a record-breaking sixth season in a row.

However, the Old Lady were beaten by Barcelona in the Champions League final two years ago and have only lifted the trophy twice in their history, whereas Madrid are 11-time champions of Europe and recently won their first La Liga title since 2012.

"We have to approach this week with great serenity, heading towards the game without anxiety. We must be optimistic but it does not seem fair to say that Juventus will be the favourites," he told reporters.

"Real are in their third final in four years and are used to playing in them, even though we have been there twice in three years. It will be a wonderful event and we deserve to be there.

"The boys have given their all and we go there with greater knowledge and conviction than we had two years ago, even though we are playing against Real and they are the favourites. Getting to the Champions League final gives me great joy, and I'm lucky to be able to sit on the bench in Cardiff on Saturday."

Real Madrid are the current holders of the competition and will become the first team in the Champions League era to retain the trophy with victory in Cardiff.