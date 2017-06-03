Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Massimiliano Allegri: 'Real Madrid are favourites for Champions League final'

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri admits that his side will not go into the Champions League final against Real Madrid as favourites to lift the trophy.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 15:40 UK

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Real Madrid will go into Saturday's Champions League final as favourites to lift the trophy.

Juve will arrive in Cardiff looking to wrap up their first ever treble having already won the Coppa Italia and Serie A - the latter of which saw them finish top of the pile for a record-breaking sixth season in a row.

However, the Old Lady were beaten by Barcelona in the Champions League final two years ago and have only lifted the trophy twice in their history, whereas Madrid are 11-time champions of Europe and recently won their first La Liga title since 2012.

"We have to approach this week with great serenity, heading towards the game without anxiety. We must be optimistic but it does not seem fair to say that Juventus will be the favourites," he told reporters.

"Real are in their third final in four years and are used to playing in them, even though we have been there twice in three years. It will be a wonderful event and we deserve to be there.

"The boys have given their all and we go there with greater knowledge and conviction than we had two years ago, even though we are playing against Real and they are the favourites. Getting to the Champions League final gives me great joy, and I'm lucky to be able to sit on the bench in Cardiff on Saturday."

Real Madrid are the current holders of the competition and will become the first team in the Champions League era to retain the trophy with victory in Cardiff.

Official logo for the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff
Read Next:
CL final to be played under closed roof
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Massimiliano Allegri, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Chelsea's Eden Hazard during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'No new contract offer from Chelsea yet'
 Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
Massimiliano Allegri: 'Real Madrid are favourites for Champions League final'
 Juventus' forward Alvaro Morata from Spain (R) celebrates with teammate Juventus' defender from Italy Giorgio Chiellini after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Giorgio Chiellini: 'We must learn from defeat to Barcelona'
Higuain: 'The time has come for Juventus'Allegri: 'Juventus underdogs for final'Varane plans 'talks' with MbappeRonaldo cancels UK visit after terror attackZidane: Ronaldo in "fantastic shape"
Bale back in training for Real MadridCL final to be played under closed roofVinicius Junior vows to remain groundedReal Madrid 'eye Leonardo Bonucci'Man United 'want Morata in De Gea deal'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Juventus News
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
Massimiliano Allegri: 'Real Madrid are favourites for Champions League final'
 Juventus' forward Alvaro Morata from Spain (R) celebrates with teammate Juventus' defender from Italy Giorgio Chiellini after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
Giorgio Chiellini: 'We must learn from defeat to Barcelona'
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
AC Milan chief executive Marco Fassone: 'We need Gianluigi Donnarumma decision'
Higuain: 'The time has come for Juventus'Allegri: 'Juventus underdogs for final'Kingsley Coman considered quitting BayernAllegri: "I want to stay at Juventus"CL final to be played under closed roof
Real Madrid 'eye Leonardo Bonucci'Report: Valencia make Lemina contactPogba hopes to see Juventus beat MadridReport: Juve show interest in SanchesCuadrado finalises Juventus deal
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 