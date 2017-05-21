Juventus are reportedly close to securing a permanent move for on-loan Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado.

Juventus are reportedly edging closer to securing a permanent move for on-loan Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado this summer.

The Colombian has been at the Old Lady for the best part of two seasons now and has become an integral member of a Juve squad that looks likely to seal a sixth consecutive Scudetto, while also being due to appear in the Champions League final next month.

According to Calciomercato, Cuadrado's role in Juve's title push could see a clause triggered in his contract that would see the 28-year-old move to Turin for a fee thought to be worth around £21.4m.

Cuadrado has so far made 19 appearances for Vecchia Signora in the league, contributing two goals and five assists for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Juve have the chance of wrapping up the Scudetto on Sunday should they defeat Crotone.