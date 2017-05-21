New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Juventus close to sealing permanent move for Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado?

Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Juventus are reportedly close to securing a permanent move for on-loan Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 12:05 UK

Juventus are reportedly edging closer to securing a permanent move for on-loan Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado this summer.

The Colombian has been at the Old Lady for the best part of two seasons now and has become an integral member of a Juve squad that looks likely to seal a sixth consecutive Scudetto, while also being due to appear in the Champions League final next month.

According to Calciomercato, Cuadrado's role in Juve's title push could see a clause triggered in his contract that would see the 28-year-old move to Turin for a fee thought to be worth around £21.4m.

Cuadrado has so far made 19 appearances for Vecchia Signora in the league, contributing two goals and five assists for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Juve have the chance of wrapping up the Scudetto on Sunday should they defeat Crotone.

CSKA Moscow's players celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League group B football match between CSKA Moscow and PSV Eindhoven at the Khimki Arena outside Moscow on September 30, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea eyeing Russian playmaker Golovin?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Massimiliano Allegri, Juan Cuadrado, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Antonio Conte to prioritise Alexis Sanchez signing?
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard 'offered £300,000-a-week deal to stay at Chelsea'
 Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Juventus close to sealing permanent move for Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado?
Kante named PL Player of the SeasonChelsea eyeing Russian playmaker Golovin?John Terry lifts custom-made WWE beltConte: 'Players deserve great credit'Man United to turn attention to Matic?
Chelsea to wait on decision over Miazga?Conte talks up John Terry importanceSessegnon 'top of Liverpool wishlist'David Luiz 'splashes out £1m on teammates'Conte tight-lipped over John Terry start
> Chelsea Homepage
More Juventus News
Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Juventus close to sealing permanent move for Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado?
 Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur 'open discussions with Dani Alves'
 Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Result: Juventus clinch third consecutive Coppa Italia after victory over Lazio
Result: Juve made to wait after defeat at RomaLive Commentary: Roma 3-1 Juventus - as it happenedTeam News: Radja Nainggolan fit to start for RomaBenatia signs permanent deal at JuventusBarzagli calls for Juventus focus
Preview: Roma vs. JuventusAndre Gomes offered to Madrid, Juventus?Zidane: 'Real not favourites against Juve'Buffon determined to lift CL titleFalcao: 'We weren't clinical enough'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 