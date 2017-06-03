Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Champions League final to be played under closed roof in Cardiff

Official logo for the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff
The Football Association of Wales reveals that the 2017 Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid will be played under a closed roof in Cardiff.
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 18:15 UK

The Football Association of Wales has revealed that the 2017 Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid will be played under a closed roof in Cardiff on June 3.

Following talks with authorities, the decision to shut the Principality Stadium roof was made after the UK raised its terrorism threat level following the attack in Manchester earlier this week.

Twenty-two people were killed and as many as 64 were injured when a home-made device went off at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

"Following discussions between all stakeholders, the Football Association of Wales, as the organiser of the event, has made the decision to close the roof of the National Stadium of Wales for the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final – the roof will also be closed for the two official training sessions to be held at the Stadium on Friday, June 2," read a statement from the FAW.

"The decision to close the roof was taken by the FAW taking into consideration the recommendations made by the authorities over the last few weeks. The two finalists have just been made aware of the decision.

"The 2017 UEFA Champions League final will be the first final to have been played under a closed roof and will further amplify the stadium's atmosphere when Juventus FC take on Real Madrid CF on Saturday, June 3."

Spanish champions Real Madrid will look to become the first team in the modern era to successfully defend the Champions League when they take on the Italian champions Juventus in Wales.

Juventus's Leonardo Bonucci in action against Roma on May 14, 2017
Champions League final to be played under closed roof in Cardiff
Champions League final to be played under closed roof in Cardiff
