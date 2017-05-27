May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Gary Cahill: FA Cup final "difficult" after Manchester tragedy

Gary Cahill says that he will 'try his best' to enjoy Saturday's FA Cup final meeting with Arsenal, but admits it will be tough to do so following events this week.
Gary Cahill has admitted that both Chelsea and Arsenal will find it "difficult" to focus on the task at hand in Saturday's FA Cup final following the terror attack in Manchester.

Twenty-two people were killed by a suicide bomber at the Manchester Arena on Monday during a concert by American popstar Ariana Grande, while at least 64 more have been left injured.

Chelsea's planned title parade for Sunday afternoon has already been cancelled, and Cahill believes that it will be tough trying to find the right balance during the big match at Wembley.

"Before talking about the game, it's important to show our respect and send our condolences to the families that have been affected in Manchester," The Telegraph quotes him as saying.

"We've all got families and I can't imagine how they're feeling right now. I lived close to Manchester, it's a great city and I'm sure they'll pull together.

"It's difficult. There's an element of trying to live your life in a normal way. Everyone speaks about trying to make sure it doesn't affect you, but it's impacted everyone in England, especially the families.

"It's a tragedy, like when we played at Wembley after the bombings in Paris. It's horrible. We send our best wishes to everyone involved and I'm sure the security will be top drawer at Wembley on Saturday. We're going to try and enjoy it as much as we can."

Cahill, who is expected to captain Chelsea on Saturday, was a part of the England team that faced France at the same venue shortly after the attacks on Paris in November 2015.

