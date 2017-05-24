General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea cancel Sunday's Premier League victory parade

The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea cancel their Premier League victory parade, scheduled to take place on Sunday, following the Manchester terror attack.
Chelsea have cancelled their Premier League victory parade, scheduled for Sunday, following the Manchester terror attack.

The Blues were due to celebrate their title success one day after facing Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

However, in light of the terror attack on Manchester, which saw 22 people lose their lives, Chelsea have decided to cancel the parade due to security concerns.

A club statement read: "Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday's terror attack in Manchester. Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends.

"In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday.

"Given the heightened security threat announced by the Government, and recognising that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration. We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision.

"Having consulted with the Metropolitan Police, Hammersmith & Fulham Council and other authorities, we know the emergency services would have been as professional as ever, but we would not want in any way to divert important resources by holding an additional, non-ticketed event on the streets of London.

"Furthermore, as a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup Final against Arsenal on Saturday. Chelsea Football Club will also make a donation to a fund supporting the victims of this horrific attack."

Twenty-two people were killed and as many as 64 were injured when a home-made device went off at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

Chelsea's Antonio Conte and Cesar Azpilicueta celebrate after the 4-3 victory over Watford on May 15, 2017
