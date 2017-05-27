Kieran Gibbs reportedly remains doubtful for Arsenal's FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea, potentially leaving the Gunners without a number of defensive options.

The Gunners are already without Gabriel Paulista and Laurent Koscielny for the Wembley showdown, while Shkodran Mustafi is yet to return to training following the suspected concussion suffered a week ago.

Gibbs is also a major doubt to take part in the decisive game, according to The Telegraph, because he has not been involved with the first team this week.

It is suggested that Per Mertesacker will be handed a first start in more than a year at centre-back, although boss Arsene Wenger does still have confidence that Gibbs will be fit enough to start at left wing-back.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Wenger said: "It just shows you how unpredictable football can be; it's absolutely unbelievable. We have been hit hard in a position where we will need to be strong on Saturday."

Gibbs has started eight Premier League games for Arsenal this season, the last of which came in the 2-0 win over Sunderland on April 16.