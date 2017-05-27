May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse during the Premier League match on May 10, 2017
© SilverHub
Kieran Gibbs reportedly remains doubtful for Arsenal's FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea, potentially leaving the Gunners without a number of defensive options.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 22:43 UK

Arsenal have reportedly suffered a further injury blow ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea, as Kieran Gibbs remains doubtful with a thigh strain.

The Gunners are already without Gabriel Paulista and Laurent Koscielny for the Wembley showdown, while Shkodran Mustafi is yet to return to training following the suspected concussion suffered a week ago.

Gibbs is also a major doubt to take part in the decisive game, according to The Telegraph, because he has not been involved with the first team this week.

It is suggested that Per Mertesacker will be handed a first start in more than a year at centre-back, although boss Arsene Wenger does still have confidence that Gibbs will be fit enough to start at left wing-back.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Wenger said: "It just shows you how unpredictable football can be; it's absolutely unbelievable. We have been hit hard in a position where we will need to be strong on Saturday."

Gibbs has started eight Premier League games for Arsenal this season, the last of which came in the 2-0 win over Sunderland on April 16.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Your Comments
Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Barcelona 'to push ahead with chase for Hector Bellerin'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger suggests FA Cup final could be his last game in charge of Arsenal
