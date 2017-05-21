Chelsea defender Gary Cahill hails the "fantastic" send off given to teammate John Terry after he made his final Blues appearance at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill has described teammate John Terry as the best defender in Premier League history.

On Sunday, Terry was given a guard of honour in the 26th minute - the same number he has worn throughout his Blues career - during Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Sunderland as he made his last appearances in a home shirt at Stamford Bridge.

The timing of the tribute has divided opinion but Cahill has hailed the "fantastic" send-off for the club skipper.

He told BBC Sport: "We woke up [on Sunday morning] hoping to celebrate lots of things; a win, lifting the trophy and the best defender in Premier League history.

"If you look at time spent at the top at a huge club, medals won, captain of his club, captain of his country. He's made so many appearances. It's a fantastic send-off for him."

Terry has played a total of 717 times for Chelsea in all competitions.