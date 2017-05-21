May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Attendance: 41,618
Chelsea
5-1
Sunderland
Willian (8'), Hazard (61'), Pedro (77'), Batshuayi (90', 92')
Costa (38')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Manquillo (3')
Jones (48')
Game Timeline
0 - 1
 03'Javier Manquillo
1 - 1
Willian08' 
Diego Costa 38' 
 48' Billy Jones
2 - 1
Eden Hazard61' 
3 - 1
Pedro77' 
4 - 1
Michy Batshuayi90' 
5 - 1
Michy Batshuayi92' 

Gary Cahill hails "fantastic" John Terry send-off

John Terry leaves the pitch during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill hails the "fantastic" send off given to teammate John Terry after he made his final Blues appearance at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 16:27 UK

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill has described teammate John Terry as the best defender in Premier League history.

On Sunday, Terry was given a guard of honour in the 26th minute - the same number he has worn throughout his Blues career - during Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Sunderland as he made his last appearances in a home shirt at Stamford Bridge.

The timing of the tribute has divided opinion but Cahill has hailed the "fantastic" send-off for the club skipper.

He told BBC Sport: "We woke up [on Sunday morning] hoping to celebrate lots of things; a win, lifting the trophy and the best defender in Premier League history.

"If you look at time spent at the top at a huge club, medals won, captain of his club, captain of his country. He's made so many appearances. It's a fantastic send-off for him."

Terry has played a total of 717 times for Chelsea in all competitions.

John Terry comes on during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 