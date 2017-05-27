May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Chelsea
 

Marcus McGuane joins Arsenal training ahead of FA Cup final

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal youngster Marcus McGuane joins first-team training ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final with Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 16:15 UK

Arsenal manager Marcus McGuane has allowed youngster Marcus McGuane to join first-team training ahead of the FA Cup final.

Defensive pair Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel Paulista will miss the all-London showdown at Wembley Stadium, with Shkodran Mustafi also a major doubt as he continues to recover from concussion.

It has left Wenger short at centre-back and although he could potentially line up with Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker and Nacho Monreal at the back, it appears that he has called upon one of the club's youth players to help out in training.

McGuane - an England Under-17 international - is yet to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal but he was pictured with the senior squad on Wednesday.

He has played 31 times in the youth setup during the current campaign, but featuring among the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez has thrown open the suggestion that he may have a role to play on the bench or in reserve at the weekend.

Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Read Next:
Laurent Koscielny loses FA appeal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Marcus McGuane, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Paulista, Rob Holding, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger suggests FA Cup final could be his last game in charge of Arsenal
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Manchester City 'confident of signing Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker'
 Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Manchester United 'open to Chris Smalling offers'
Mertesacker ready to be called uponMcGuane joins training ahead of FA Cup finalReport: Arsenal consider swoop for HulkArsenal 'eye Real Madrid's Danilo'Wenger relaxed about Sanchez situation
Sanchez 'listed as Bayern player by Chile'Gabriel out for up to eight weeksOlivier Giroud 'feels good' at ArsenalUsmanov 'not giving up on ousting Kroenke'Holding: 'Wenger has shown faith in me'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 