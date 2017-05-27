Arsenal will be without Laurent Koscielny for next weekend's FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea after the defender's Football Association appeal for wrongful dismissal was rejected.
The 31-year-old was shown a straight red just 14 minutes into the Gunners' 3-1 win over Everton on the final day of the Premier League season for a rash challenge on Enner Valencia.
Koscielny appealed against the decision in a desperate attempt to make himself available for Saturday's clash at Wembley Stadium, but the FA has not budged on referee Michael Oliver's decision and he will therefore serve a three-match ban, carrying into next season.
"Laurent Koscielny will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after a claim of wrongful dismissal was unsuccessful," a statement from the governing body read.
"The Arsenal defender was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Everton on Sunday [21 May 2017]. An Independent Regulatory Commission heard the case today [Tuesday 23 May 2017]."
The news comes as a major blow for manager Arsene Wenger, who is already without injured defender Gabriel Paulista and is sweating over the fitness of Shkodran Mustafi.