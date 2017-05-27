Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is handed a three-match ban for the red card awarded to him against Everton, ruling him out of next weekend's FA Cup final.

Arsenal will be without Laurent Koscielny for next weekend's FA Cup final showdown with Chelsea after the defender's Football Association appeal for wrongful dismissal was rejected.

The 31-year-old was shown a straight red just 14 minutes into the Gunners' 3-1 win over Everton on the final day of the Premier League season for a rash challenge on Enner Valencia.

Koscielny appealed against the decision in a desperate attempt to make himself available for Saturday's clash at Wembley Stadium, but the FA has not budged on referee Michael Oliver's decision and he will therefore serve a three-match ban, carrying into next season.

"Laurent Koscielny will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after a claim of wrongful dismissal was unsuccessful," a statement from the governing body read.

"The Arsenal defender was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Everton on Sunday [21 May 2017]. An Independent Regulatory Commission heard the case today [Tuesday 23 May 2017]."

The news comes as a major blow for manager Arsene Wenger, who is already without injured defender Gabriel Paulista and is sweating over the fitness of Shkodran Mustafi.