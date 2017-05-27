May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Rob Holding: 'Arsene Wenger has shown faith in me'

Rob Holding applauds during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Arsenal defender Rob Holding admits that he is grateful for the faith placed in him by manager Arsene Wenger after a stop-start first season in North London.
Arsenal defender Rob Holding has admitted that he has needed to show patience in order to regain his place in the starting lineup.

After signing from Bolton Wanderers, Holding struggled for appearances in the Premier League but after a switch to a back three, he managed to end the season with nine starts in the top flight.

The England Under-21 international is expected to feature in Saturday's FA Cup final with Chelsea, and he has suggested that he is grateful for the faith place in him by manager Arsene Wenger after he could have potentially left on loan at the start of 2017.

The 21-year-old told the London Evening Standard: "I didn't leave in January as the boss wanted me around the team. He saw me playing. I just had to listen to him and keep working hard on the things he mentioned. That has spoken for itself over the last few games.

"I got a look in at the start of the season and then some cup games. After that it was just about being on the training pitch, putting the work in and getting another chance. Since I got the chance, I've managed to take it and the boss has shown some faith in me to keep me in the team."

Holding has made a total of 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
