Report: Arsenal consider swoop for Hulk

Arsenal are reportedly considering a summer move for Shanghai SIPG attacker Hulk.

The 47-time Brazil international surprisingly left Porto to join Zenit St Petersburg in 2012, and spent four years with the Russian outfit before switching to Shanghai SIPG in 2016.

The 30-year-old has scored five times in 10 league appearances for his Chinese Super League outfit this season, while it is understood that he is among the best-paid players in the world after switching to Asia.

However, according to Don Balon, Arsenal are confident of enticing the Brazil forward back to European football, and the Gunners will make a bid if either Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Sanchez and Ozil will both see their Arsenal contracts expire next summer, and it is understood that both will seek pastures new after playing in this weekend's FA Cup final against Chelsea.