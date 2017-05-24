Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista ruled out for up to eight weeks

Gabriel of Arsenal runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal at Maksimir Stadium on September 16, 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia.
Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista ruled out for up to eight weeks with a serious knee injury.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 09:18 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that defender Gabriel Paulista will be out of action for six to eight weeks with a serious knee injury.

The 26-year-old centre-back was expected to miss this Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea after suffering the problem during last weekend's 3-1 victory over Everton on the final day of the season.

Now, though, it seems that the Brazilian is in danger of missing the start of pre-season as scans have discovered that he damaged his medial knee ligament.

It is a blow for Arsenal, who are already without defender Laurent Koscielny after his red card was upheld by the Football Association, meaning that he will serve a three-match ban.

The Gunners could end the season with silverware, but they failed to secure a Champions League spot for the first time in 20 years, eventually settling for fifth.

Laurent Koscielny receives his marching orders during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
