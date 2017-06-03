Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Paul Pogba would be "very happy" if Juventus win Champions League

Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Paul Pogba admits that he would be "very happy" if former side Juventus won next month's Champions League final, setting up a Super Cup showdown with his current suitors.
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has backed Juventus to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League final so that he can face off against his former club in next season's UEFA Super Cup.

The France international left Juve last summer to return to Old Trafford, bringing an end to his trophy-laden four-year spell in Turin that saw him win four Serie A titles and two Coppas Italia.

Pogba also reached the final of European football's showpiece event in 2015, starting the Old Lady's 3-1 defeat to Barcelona, but the world's most expensive player is hoping to see his former side to go one better in Cardiff next month.

"If Juventus win the Champions League, I am very happy, very happy," he told Sky Italia. "Then we would be in the Super Cup against them? True. But I can say good luck to my former teammates."

Pogba found the net in Man United's 2-0 win over Ajax in Wednesday's Europa League final, booking his side's place in August's Super Cup clash in Skopje.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
