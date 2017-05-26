Crowd generic

Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri: "I want to stay at Juventus"

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri during the Serie A match against Roma on May 14, 2017
Massimiliano Allegri plays down talk of a potential switch to England, hinting that he will sign a new contract with Juventus after next week's Champions League final
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has said that he is "proud" of what he has achieved at the club and made clear his desire to remain in place.

The 49-year-old, under contract with the Old Lady until the summer of 2018, is said to have been placed high on Arsenal's list of potential replacements should Arsene Wenger bow out this summer.

Allegri is not interested in leaving Turin just yet, though, dismissing suggestions that Saturday's trip to Bologna - coming a week ahead of the Champions League final with Real Madrid - could be his last Serie A match at the helm.

"I want to stay at Juventus," he told reporters. "I have a contract until 2018 and need to talk to the club after the Champions League final.

"I am proud of what we have achieved during my three years here. Hopefully we can add another trophy in Cardiff."

Allegri has won three-successive Italian top-flight titles during his three years at the helm, as well as three Coppa Italia crowns.

Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Juve close to sealing Cuadrado move?
Official logo for the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff
Champions League final to be played under closed roof in Cardiff
 Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Paul Pogba would be "very happy" if Juventus win Champions League
 Portugal's Renato Sanches vies with Estonia's Ilja Antonov during the international friendly on June 8, 2016
Report: Juventus show interest in midfielder Renato Sanches
