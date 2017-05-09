May 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
2-1
MonacoAS Monaco
Mandzukic (33'), Alves (44')
Bonucci (74'), Mandzukic (91')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Mbappe (69')
Falcao (40'), Mendy (51')

Result: Juventus ease into Champions League final with win over Monaco

Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring with a fag up his nose during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Juventus book their place in the final of the Champions League courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate victory over AS Monaco, winning the second leg 2-1 in Turin.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 21:55 UK

Juventus have booked their place in the final of the Champions League courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate victory over AS Monaco.

The Italian giants went into tonight's second leg with a 2-0 advantage following their impressive victory in Monaco last week, and first-half goals from Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves put the tie well and truly beyond the Ligue 1 leaders.

Kylian Mbappe pulled one goal back to end Juventus's run of six consecutive clean sheets in the competition, but it was far too little too late as the hosts cruised into the final, where they will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

Monaco were forced into a late change moments before kickoff when Nabil Dirar picked up an injury in the warm-up, leaving Benjamin Mendy - himself an injury doubt for the game - to fill in at short notice.

It didn't seem to affect the visitors in the opening exchanges as they made the brighter start to the match, and Mbappe sent a shot dribbling agonisingly against the inside of the post after less than five minutes - although the flag was raised for a marginal offside.

It represented an uncharacteristically shaky start from Juve, though, and Monaco continued to push for an early goal to give themselves a glimmer of hope, with Radamel Falcao hammering an ambitious long-range effort over the bar shortly afterwards.

Massimiliano Allegri's mood would not have been improved by having to make an early sub after Sami Khedira picked up a hamstring injury, but the introduction of Claudio Marchisio seemed to allow the hosts to settle into the match and they soon began to take control.

Gonzalo Higuain had the first clear chance for Juve as he looked to build on his brace from the first leg, but he didn't put enough on his chipped finish and Kamil Glik was able to get back and hook the ball away.

That was only the beginning of Juventus's dominance, though, and they began to look dangerous every time they came forward, with Danijel Subasic needing to make a fine save to deny Mandzukic one on one moments later.

Miralem Pjanic was the next to break through the Monaco defence when he played a one-two with Paulo Dybala, but Andrea Raggi denied the Argentine with a timely last-ditch block.

Monaco did test Gianluigi Buffon through a sharp effort from Falcao on the half-hour mark, but Juventus were still on top and took a fully deserved lead shortly afterwards when Mandzukic finished off a swift counter-attack.

Alves, who assisted both goals in the first leg, once again delivered the telling ball to pick out Mandzukic at the back post, and the Croatian striker saw his initial header saved by Subasic before turning the rebound home from close range.

That left Monaco needing three goals against a team who, at that point, had conceded just two in the competition all season, but Juventus refused to sit back on their lead and continued to create chances almost at will, with Higuain testing Subasic.

The hosts needed Giorgio Chiellini at his defensive best to keep their clean sheet intact shortly before half time, though, with the Italian somehow turning Mendy's dangerous low cross past his post and not into his own net with Falcao lurking dangerous behind.

Juve were soon back on the front foot, though, and after Subasic denied Dybala in another one-on-one situation Allegri's side finally doubled their lead from the resulting corner.

This time Subasic could have done better as his punch only went as far as Alves, but the Brazilian still had a lot to do and his stunning first-time volley right on the stroke of half time was the pick of the goals over the entire tie.

The second half began with both sides knowing that the tie was already over as a contest, and as a result it suffered a bit of a lull with half-chances for Juan Cuadrado - on as a sub for Dybala - and Higuain going begging.

Juve may have been guilty of a rare moment of complacency as a result of that, and they needed Buffon to deny Mbappe in the 67th minute before Monaco finally ended the Italian goalkeeper's run of 690 minutes without conceding a Champions League goal.

As with the chance moments before, Juventus were exposed down the left as Joao Moutinho cut in from the byline before delivering a low ball across the six-yard box which Mbappe prodded home from close range.

A feisty period of the match followed, including an apparent stamp on Higuain by Monaco defender Glik, but Juventus kept their composure to comfortably see the tie out and reach their ninth European Cup final and second in the space of three years.

The Old Lady have now gone 51 home games without defeat since August 2015 and 23 in European competition, and they will now continue their charge for the treble when they face Roma on Sunday knowing that victory will secure a record sixth consecutive Serie A title.

