Alex Bruce learns via Twitter that Hull City have released him from the club after almost five years.

The Tigers, who suffered relegation to the Championship towards the end of the season, announced the news on the social media website.

Bruce is among six players being released from the Hull setup when their contracts expire this summer.

📑 | Alex Bruce heads a list of players who will leave @HullCity once their contracts expire at the end of June https://t.co/GpE0NYf4E0 pic.twitter.com/9WpdRPmGut — Hull City (@HullCity) May 24, 2017

It seems as though the 32-year-old was not informed by the club before they made it public as he tweeted in response: "Thanks for letting me know!! All the best."

Thanks for letting me know!! All the best 👍🏼 https://t.co/1NhM6aUvls — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) May 24, 2017

The defender, who is the son of Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce, has spent close to five years at the club, making 104 appearances and playing a part in two successful Premier League promotions.