Alex Bruce discovers Hull City axe on Twitter

Alex Bruce learns via Twitter that Hull City have released him from the club after almost five years.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 12:59 UK

Hull City defender Alex Bruce appears to have learned that he is no longer wanted at the club via Twitter.

The Tigers, who suffered relegation to the Championship towards the end of the season, announced the news on the social media website.

Bruce is among six players being released from the Hull setup when their contracts expire this summer.

It seems as though the 32-year-old was not informed by the club before they made it public as he tweeted in response: "Thanks for letting me know!! All the best."

The defender, who is the son of Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce, has spent close to five years at the club, making 104 appearances and playing a part in two successful Premier League promotions.

Your Comments
