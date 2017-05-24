Arsenal 'eye Real Madrid's Danilo'

A report claims that Arsenal want to sign Real Madrid defender Danilo in this summer's transfer window.

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a summer move for Real Madrid defender Danilo.

Danilo, 25, joined Real Madrid from Porto in the summer of 2015, and the right-back has made 55 appearances for the Spanish giants over the last two seasons.

Despite being a regular this season, Danilo is still behind Dani Carvajal in the Real Madrid first XI, and it has been claimed that the defender could look to move on in this summer's transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal are eyeing a replacement for Hector Bellerin, and Danilo, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, is the London club's leading defensive target.

Danilo has only started three Champions League games for Real Madrid en route to the final.