New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal 'eye Real Madrid's Danilo'

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo in training on March 6, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Arsenal want to sign Real Madrid defender Danilo in this summer's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 14:48 UK

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a summer move for Real Madrid defender Danilo.

Danilo, 25, joined Real Madrid from Porto in the summer of 2015, and the right-back has made 55 appearances for the Spanish giants over the last two seasons.

Despite being a regular this season, Danilo is still behind Dani Carvajal in the Real Madrid first XI, and it has been claimed that the defender could look to move on in this summer's transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal are eyeing a replacement for Hector Bellerin, and Danilo, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, is the London club's leading defensive target.

Danilo has only started three Champions League games for Real Madrid en route to the final.

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Read Next:
Madrid complete signing of '£38m youngster'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danilo, Dani Carvajal, Hector Bellerin, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger suggests FA Cup final could be his last game in charge of Arsenal
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Manchester City 'confident of signing Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo in training on March 6, 2017
Arsenal 'eye Real Madrid's Danilo'
Wenger relaxed about Sanchez situationSanchez 'listed as Bayern player by Chile'Gabriel out for up to eight weeksOlivier Giroud 'feels good' at ArsenalUsmanov 'not giving up on ousting Kroenke'
Holding: 'Wenger has shown faith in me'Laurent Koscielny loses FA appealKeown: 'Ozil, Sanchez let Arsenal down'Wenger: "I respect Stan Kroenke a lot"Man Utd 'open to Chris Smalling offers'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo in training on March 6, 2017
Arsenal 'eye Real Madrid's Danilo'
 New Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane poses with president Florentino Perez on January 4, 2016
Florentino Perez: 'Real Madrid will give souls for Champions League win'
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Real Madrid complete signing of '£38m youngster' Vinicius Junior
Mbappe: 'I will not be forced to leave'Report: Real Madrid want N'Golo KanteRamos: 'Title success feels really good'Isco: 'I am staying at Real Madrid'Ronaldo hails "spectacular end" to season
Luis Enrique: 'We fought until the end'Zidane hails "incredible" title triumphResult: Real Madrid land 33rd La Liga titleTeam News: Real Madrid unchanged at MalagaLive Commentary: Malaga 0-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 