New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United sign Christian Atsu on permanent deal

Christian Atsu #20 of AFC Bournemouth plays in the friendly match against the Philadelphia Union on July 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Premier League new-boys Newcastle United complete the signing of Christian Atsu from Chelsea on a four-year deal.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 13:29 UK

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Christian Atsu from Chelsea on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old scored five times in 32 Championship appearances during a loan spell with the Magpies during the 2016-17 campaign.

Newcastle have now exercised their option to sign the Ghana international on a permanent contract, with the winger arriving at St James' Park for an undisclosed fee.

"We are happy to sign a good player," Magpies boss Rafael Benitez told the club's official website. "He's shown us that he's a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve.

"Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future."

Atsu's previous Chelsea deal was due to expire in the summer of 2018.

Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Newcastle 'want Michy Batshuayi on loan'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Christian Atsu, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea cancel Sunday's Premier League victory parade
 Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte named LMA Manager of the Year following Chelsea's title success
 Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris saves from West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini on May 5, 2017
Report: Chelsea eye Manuel Lanzini
Newcastle sign Atsu on permanent dealCahill desperate for FA Cup gloryCarvalho: 'Chelsea will miss John Terry'Azpilicueta 'flattered' by Barca linksTianjin Quanjian play down Costa move
Newcastle 'want Michy Batshuayi on loan'Eduardo signs new Chelsea contractAtletico 'keeping track of Diego Costa'Moses: 'All Chelsea players love Conte'FA wants betting info on Terry substitution
> Chelsea Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Christian Atsu #20 of AFC Bournemouth plays in the friendly match against the Philadelphia Union on July 14, 2015
Newcastle United sign Christian Atsu on permanent deal
 Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Newcastle United 'want Michy Batshuayi on loan'
 Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Newcastle United interested in Gabriel Pires, Andre Gray
Palace, Newcastle keen on Ashley Barnes?Derby slap £10m price tag on Ince?Newcastle to revive move for Cairney?PL clubs eye Boudebouz signing?Atsu 'agrees terms with Newcastle'
Atsu 'in talks over permanent Toon move'EFL records best attendances in 58 yearsNewcastle looking to sign Man City duo?Benitez confirms Newcastle United stayToure to choose promoted club over City?
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 