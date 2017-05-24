Premier League new-boys Newcastle United complete the signing of Christian Atsu from Chelsea on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old scored five times in 32 Championship appearances during a loan spell with the Magpies during the 2016-17 campaign.

Newcastle have now exercised their option to sign the Ghana international on a permanent contract, with the winger arriving at St James' Park for an undisclosed fee.

"We are happy to sign a good player," Magpies boss Rafael Benitez told the club's official website. "He's shown us that he's a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve.

"Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future."

Atsu's previous Chelsea deal was due to expire in the summer of 2018.