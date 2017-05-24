New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Victor Valdes leaves Middlesbrough "by mutual consent"

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes receives treatment after picking up a cut to his leg during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough announce that experienced goalkeeper Victor Valdes leaves the recently-relegated club "by mutual consent".
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 15:02 UK

Middlesbrough have announced that experienced goalkeeper Victor Valdes has left the club "by mutual consent".

The 35-year-old joined Boro from Manchester United last summer, and the former Barcelona stopper made 28 appearances for the club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Valdes missed Boro's final seven Premier League games with a rib problem, however, and it has been announced that Spain's former number one will not be staying at the Riverside Stadium following the club's relegation to the Championship.

"Goalkeeper Victor Valdes will officially leave the club at the end of June. Valdes's contract has been terminated by mutual consent," read a statement on the club's official website.

Valdes has been strongly linked with a return to La Liga.

Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action in the FA Cup quarter-final on March 11, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester, West Brom keen on Ben Gibson?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Victor Valdes, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United to exercise one-year Garry Monk extension
 Middlesbrough goalkeeper Victor Valdes receives treatment after picking up a cut to his leg during the Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Victor Valdes leaves Middlesbrough "by mutual consent"
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Middlesbrough keen to hold talks with Leeds United boss Garry Monk?
Leicester, West Brom keen on Ben Gibson?Steve Agnew expecting talks over futureResult: Liverpool clinch top-four finishTeam News: Firmino fit to start for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough - as it happened
Negredo opens discussions with GalatasarayBen Gibson undecided on Boro futureBoro agree deal to sign MahmutovicPreview: Liverpool vs. MiddlesbroughBoro owner Gibson hints at Agnew replacement
> Middlesbrough Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 