Middlesbrough announce that experienced goalkeeper Victor Valdes leaves the recently-relegated club "by mutual consent".

Middlesbrough have announced that experienced goalkeeper Victor Valdes has left the club "by mutual consent".

The 35-year-old joined Boro from Manchester United last summer, and the former Barcelona stopper made 28 appearances for the club during the 2016-17 campaign.

Valdes missed Boro's final seven Premier League games with a rib problem, however, and it has been announced that Spain's former number one will not be staying at the Riverside Stadium following the club's relegation to the Championship.

"Goalkeeper Victor Valdes will officially leave the club at the end of June. Valdes's contract has been terminated by mutual consent," read a statement on the club's official website.

Valdes has been strongly linked with a return to La Liga.