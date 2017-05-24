Pablo Zabaleta is reportedly close to joining West Ham United on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United.

West Ham United are reportedly edging closer to clinching their first signing of the summer in the form of Pablo Zabaleta.

The Argentine will be a free transfer this summer following his departure from Manchester City.

Zabaleta bid farewell to the North-West outfit last weekend following a nine-year spell, in which he won five trophies, including two Premier League titles.

According to Sky Sports News, negotiations over a free transfer to the London Stadium for Zabaleta has reached its closing stages.

The 32-year-old will fulfil the absence left by Alvaro Arbeloa, who is expected to depart the club at the end of his one-year deal.