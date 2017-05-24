West Ham United are reportedly edging closer to clinching their first signing of the summer in the form of Pablo Zabaleta.
The Argentine will be a free transfer this summer following his departure from Manchester City.
Zabaleta bid farewell to the North-West outfit last weekend following a nine-year spell, in which he won five trophies, including two Premier League titles.
According to Sky Sports News, negotiations over a free transfer to the London Stadium for Zabaleta has reached its closing stages.
The 32-year-old will fulfil the absence left by Alvaro Arbeloa, who is expected to depart the club at the end of his one-year deal.