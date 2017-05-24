New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'close to agreeing deal to sign Pablo Zabaleta'

Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Pablo Zabaleta is reportedly close to joining West Ham United on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United.
West Ham United are reportedly edging closer to clinching their first signing of the summer in the form of Pablo Zabaleta.

The Argentine will be a free transfer this summer following his departure from Manchester City.

Zabaleta bid farewell to the North-West outfit last weekend following a nine-year spell, in which he won five trophies, including two Premier League titles.

According to Sky Sports News, negotiations over a free transfer to the London Stadium for Zabaleta has reached its closing stages.

The 32-year-old will fulfil the absence left by Alvaro Arbeloa, who is expected to depart the club at the end of his one-year deal.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Manchester City 'confident of signing Alexis Sanchez, Kyle Walker'
 Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Manchester City willing to pay £50m to lure Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Benfica reduce asking price for goalkeeper Ederson?
 Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris saves from West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini on May 5, 2017
Report: Chelsea eye Manuel Lanzini
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: West Ham United end season with win at Burnley
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 