New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Europa League final to decide Luke Shaw's Manchester United future?

Luke Shaw and Ryan Fraser in the match between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw reportedly feels that his future depends on the result of the Europa League final.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 10:21 UK

The outcome of the Europa League final could reportedly play a part in Luke Shaw's future at Manchester United.

The left-back has received public criticism from his manager Jose Mourinho throughout the season.

The Portuguese coach, who has the opportunity to win two trophies in his first year at Old Trafford following February's EFL Cup win, has hit out at the 21-year-old's fitness and dedication.

According to The Mirror, Shaw wants to stay at the club and prove his worth to Mourinho, but his camp believe that if United win tonight's Europa League final, a new left-back will be a priority in the transfer window.

If the Red Devils succeed in beating Ajax in Stockholm then they will qualify for next season's Champions League, which means that Mourinho will need to build a squad that can cope with both competitions.

Shaw will miss the final as he is due to be on the sidelines until August with an ankle injury.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Rashford 'in line for £10,000 pay rise'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Luke Shaw and Ryan Fraser in the match between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Europa League final to decide Luke Shaw's Manchester United future?
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: 'I am ready to leave Atletico Madrid'
 Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Manchester United 'open to Chris Smalling offers'
What Man United will gain by winning Europa LeagueRashford 'in line for £10,000 pay rise'Former youth boss tips Gomes to reach topEd Woodward: United "numb" after arena attackHenry blames Mourinho for Pogba struggles
Man Utd cancel Europa League final eventFosu-Mensah: 'EL final will be special'Mourinho backs Manchester to "pull together"Man United press conference cancelledMan Utd players' cars searched
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 