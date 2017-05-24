Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw reportedly feels that his future depends on the result of the Europa League final.

The outcome of the Europa League final could reportedly play a part in Luke Shaw's future at Manchester United.

The left-back has received public criticism from his manager Jose Mourinho throughout the season.

The Portuguese coach, who has the opportunity to win two trophies in his first year at Old Trafford following February's EFL Cup win, has hit out at the 21-year-old's fitness and dedication.

According to The Mirror, Shaw wants to stay at the club and prove his worth to Mourinho, but his camp believe that if United win tonight's Europa League final, a new left-back will be a priority in the transfer window.

If the Red Devils succeed in beating Ajax in Stockholm then they will qualify for next season's Champions League, which means that Mourinho will need to build a squad that can cope with both competitions.

Shaw will miss the final as he is due to be on the sidelines until August with an ankle injury.