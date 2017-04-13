Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Jose Mourinho: 'David de Gea not distracted by Real Madrid transfer talk'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not believe that goalkeeper David De Gea is being distracted by renewed talk of a possible move to Real Madrid. Read more.

Report: Torino make formal request to have Joe Hart on loan for another season

Serie A side Torino are reported to have made a formal request to Manchester City to have Joe Hart on loan for another season. Read more.

On-loan Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic denies Espanyol reports

Bojan Krkic, on loan at Mainz 05 from Stoke City, denies that he has been in contract with Espanyol over a return to Spanish football. Read more.

Jakub Jankto reveals Premier League, La Liga ambition

Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto reveals that he wants to leave Italy in order to sample football in either Spain or England. Read more.

Paulo Dybala "very happy at Juventus"

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says that he is "very close" to signing a new deal with the Italian champions. Read more.

Sam Allardyce admits Wilfried Zaha could leave Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce concedes that Wilfried Zaha could leave Selhurst Park this summer if a big-money offer arrives. Read more.

Everton keen to re-sign Wolfsburg forward Anton Donkor on loan for another year?

Everton are reportedly keen on signing Wolfsburg striker Anton Donkor on loan for another 12 months after injury ended his previous spell at Goodison Park. Read more.

Manchester City midfielder Jesus Navas to return to Spain in summer?

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas will reportedly return to Sevilla at the end of his contract in the summer. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho at the end of the season. Read more.

Middlesbrough hand trial to Sunderland striker Carl Lawson

Middlesbrough hand a trial to Sunderland striker Carl Lawson, who has yet to make a first-team appearance at the Stadium of Light. Read more.

Steve Parish: 'Crystal Palace confident of keeping Wilfried Zaha'

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says that he is "very confident" about keeping winger Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park. Read more.

Granada hand trials to Nigel Reo-Coker, Kieran Richardson

Interim Granada boss Tony Adams hands trials to both Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson as he looks to strengthen his first-team squad. Read more.

Alvaro Morata: 'I expect to work with Antonio Conte'

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata says that he expects to play under Antonio Conte - the current boss of Chelsea - at some stage in his career. Read more.

Alvaro Morata hints at Premier League move

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata says that he is likely to move to the Premier League if he ever leaves the Bernabeu. Read more.

West Ham United reignite interest in Sunderland defender Lamine Kone?

West Ham United are reportedly planning to revive their interest in Sunderland defender Lamine Kone. Read more.

Manchester United worried David de Gea is getting head turned by Real Madrid?

Manchester United are reportedly worried about David de Gea's focus amid rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. Read more.

Liverpool 'not put off by Arsenal's £35m price tag on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

Liverpool have reportedly not been put off by Arsenal's £35m valuation of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Read more.

Arsenal 'to trust Arsene Wenger with £200m transfer kitty in summer'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly have £200m to spend on transfers this summer Read more.