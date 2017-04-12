Bojan Krkic, on loan at Mainz 05 from Stoke City, denies that he has been in contract with Espanyol over a return to Spanish football.

Spanish forward Bojan Krkic has firmly denied suggestions that he has been in contract with Espanyol over a move to the La Liga side at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at German side Mainz 05 from Stoke City after struggling to win a regular spot in Mark Hughes's side in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign.

It has been claimed that the former Barcelona attacker has been actively seeking a new club, with Espanyol mentioned, but Bojan has insisted that he is currently "focused on helping Mainz".

"I want to clarify that, contrary to reports in some of the press, I haven't offered myself to any clubs, including RCD Espanyol. I'm under contract at Stoke City and right now I am just focused on helping Mainz and continuing to work hard until my loan is up," Bojan wrote on his official Twitter account.

Bojan has failed to score in seven Bundesliga appearances for Mainz.