Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-2
Liverpool
Walters (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Coutinho (70'), Firmino (72')
Klavan (48'), Firmino (73')

Mark Hughes frustrated as Stoke City fall to Liverpool defeat

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the bet365 Stadium on November 19, 2016
Mark Hughes admits that he is not pleased with Stoke City letting a one-goal lead slip as Liverpool claimed a 2-1 win over the Potters on Saturday.
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 19:56 UK

Mark Hughes has expressed his frustration with Stoke City letting a one-goal lead slip as Liverpool claimed a 2-1 win over the Potters on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino cancelled out Jon Walters' first-half strike at the Bet365 Stadium, extending Stoke's winless run to five games.

Asked if he was frustrated, Hughes told Sky Sports News: "To say the least, yes. We played well first half, had some good opportunities. But we had to take them, and in fairness Liverpool did do that.

"There was a period in the second half, about 10 to 15 minutes, where they were the dominant team, in comparison to us, who had the rest of the game. We made a slight mistake with the clearance, it fell straight to them, and that's the bit of fortune you need.

"We had about three for us and nobody took the opportunity, so we're a little bit frustrated I have to say, I think they've maybe had three shots in the whole game and scored two goals, and that's a little bit of the story of our week really."

The result sees Stoke drop to 13th in the Premier League table, eight points above the relegation zone.

Joe Allen in action for Stoke City on August 20, 2016
