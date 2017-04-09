Mark Hughes anticipates to be without leading goalscorer Joe Allen for the next fortnight due to the hamstring injury sustained in Stoke City's defeat to Liverpool.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has predicted a two-week layoff for Joe Allen after seeing his key midfield man limp out of the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Wales international, who tops the Potters' scoring charts with six goals this term, failed to last the full duration of the first half at the bet365 Stadium following a slight tweak to his hamstring.

Hughes now expects the former Reds ace to spend the next fortnight resting up, which he admits is a big blow due to the thigh strain recently picked up by teammate Geoff Cameron on international duty.

"It looks like Joe's tweaked his hamstring unfortunately and that was a setback because Geoff and Joe are important to us in those midfield areas," he is quoted as saying by the Stoke Sentinel.

"I don't think it's a significant injury that will keep him out for weeks but we might be looking at 10 to 14 days unfortunately."

Hughes was boosted elsewhere on the injury front on Saturday, however, as Xherdan Shaqiri and Jonathan Walters both returned to the starting lineup.