Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has urged fans not to judge Saido Berahino until next season, after he has got "up to speed".

The £12m January signing from West Bromwich Albion is yet to score for the Potters in nine appearances, following a lack of first-team football in his twilight days at the Hawthorns.

Hughes told BBC Sport: "Next season is when we feel Saido will have the maximum impact. It's always difficult coming in half-term, so to speak, during the January transfer window, but he's integrated well within the squad - there's no issues in terms of that.

"He hasn't played a lot of football and is still getting up to speed, it's fair to say. But these games between now and the end of the season will be invaluable in terms of him understanding what we are about and what he needs to do.

"We want to get him scoring and get him off and running - that will be good for him. Then we'll see a marked difference next season in terms of his impact."

Berahino's last goal was in West Brom's 3-2 home win over Crystal Palace in February 2016.