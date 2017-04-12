New Transfer Talk header

Alvaro Morata hints at Premier League move

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata says that he is likely to move to the Premier League if he ever leaves the Bernabeu.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 13:13 UK

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has said that he is likely to make the move to the Premier League should the Spanish giants make him available for transfer.

Last summer, Chelsea were linked with a big-money move for Morata after the attacker returned to the Bernabeu after a spell with Juventus but after only making 15 starts in all competitions, he has suggested that he may look to push through a move to England.

The 24-year-old told The Guardian: "I'm very happy at Madrid and they support me, but if an offer like that came again and they want to sell, I shouldn't close doors.

"I loved Italy but if one day I have to leave, I'm sure it will be to the Premier League."

Morata has scored 11 goals in 10 starts and 10 substitute appearances for Real in La Liga this season, while another five goals have come in other competitions.

Eden Hazard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 8, 2017
Real Madrid 'confident of landing Hazard'
