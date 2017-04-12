New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Granada hand trials to Nigel Reo-Coker, Kieran Richardson

Nigel Reo-Coker in action for the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 02, 2013.
© Getty Images
Interim Granada boss Tony Adams hands trials to both Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson as he looks to strengthen his first-team squad.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 14:06 UK

Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson have both been handed trials by interim Granada boss Tony Adams.

On Monday, the Spanish club announced that they had appointed Adams on a deal until the end of the season, and the Arsenal legend has wasted little time in trying to strengthen his squad.

The La Liga outfit announced on Wednesday that Reo-Coker and Richardson - both free agents - had featured in training ahead of a potential transfer in the coming days.

Reo-Coker had spells with both West Ham United and Aston Villa during the early part of his career, but his most recent spells have come in the United States.

As for left-footed Richardson, his last senior appearance came for Cardiff City on December before he left the Bluebirds in January.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams is seen on the pitch before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers at the Emirates Stadium on December 31, 2011
Read Next:
Tony Adams named as new Granada manager
>
View our homepages for Nigel Reo-Coker, Kieran Richardson, Tony Adams, Football
Your Comments
More Granada News
Nigel Reo-Coker in action for the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 02, 2013.
Granada hand trials to Nigel Reo-Coker, Kieran Richardson
 Tony Adams the Portsmouth manager shouts instructions from the touchline during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Portsmouth at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2008
Tony Adams: 'Granada will fight for every point'
 Arsenal legend Tony Adams is seen on the pitch before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers at the Emirates Stadium on December 31, 2011
Arsenal, England legend Tony Adams named as new Granada head coach
Granada sign in-demand Brazilian forwardResult: Barcelona close gap on Real MadridLive Commentary: Granada 1-4 Barcelona - as it happenedPereira to fight for Man United dreamPereira 'unsure' of Man United future
Leicester confirm Wague loan signingSamper: 'I did not want Arsenal move'Result: Real Madrid thump Granada at BernabeuLive Commentary: Real Madrid 5-0 Granada - as it happenedZola confirms Birmingham's Krhin interest
> Granada Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
 