Interim Granada boss Tony Adams hands trials to both Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson as he looks to strengthen his first-team squad.

On Monday, the Spanish club announced that they had appointed Adams on a deal until the end of the season, and the Arsenal legend has wasted little time in trying to strengthen his squad.

The La Liga outfit announced on Wednesday that Reo-Coker and Richardson - both free agents - had featured in training ahead of a potential transfer in the coming days.

Reo-Coker had spells with both West Ham United and Aston Villa during the early part of his career, but his most recent spells have come in the United States.

As for left-footed Richardson, his last senior appearance came for Cardiff City on December before he left the Bluebirds in January.