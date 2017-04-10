La Liga strugglers Granada announce the appointment of former Arsenal and England defender Tony Adams as their new manager until the end of the season.

Former Arsenal and England defender Tony Adams has been confirmed as the new head coach of Spanish side Granada until the end of the season.

El Grana are second bottom of La Liga and lost 3-1 to Valencia last weekend, a result that saw Lucas Alcaraz's third spell in charge of the club come to an end.

Adams is vice-president of DDMC - a company owned by Granada president John Jiang - and has been working with the Spanish outfit, who are seven points from safety, since November.

A Granada statement on Monday read: "After evaluating the situation in which the team is and the sensations the team had been showing after recent results, Granada has decided to end the time of Lucas Alcaraz and his coaching staff in charge of the first team.

"In his place, the club place all their confidence in Tony Adams, vice president of DDMC, as head coach of Granada until the end of the season."

The 50-year-old has previously managed Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth, but has been out of the game since spending a season with Azerbaijan outfit Gabala in 2010.