Everton are reportedly keen on signing Wolfsburg striker Anton Donkor on loan for another 12 months after injury ended his previous spell at Goodison Park.

In January, the Toffees brought the 19-year-old in as backup to the likes of Romelu Lukaku, but he was denied the chance to feature for the first team because of injury.

He has now returned to parent club Wolfsburg but according to the Liverpool Echo, Everton want to hold talks over a potential second period at the club.

Before his ankle injury, Donkor made three appearances for the club's Under-23 squad and it appears that he did enough during that time to impress the club's backroom staff.

Earlier in the season, he played 12 times for Wolfsburg's second-string side, scoring one goal.