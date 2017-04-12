New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton keen to re-sign Wolfsburg forward Anton Donkor on loan for another year?

Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton are reportedly keen on signing Wolfsburg striker Anton Donkor on loan for another 12 months after injury ended his previous spell at Goodison Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 16:40 UK

Everton have reportedly signalled their desire to sign Anton Donkor for a second time after injury ended his recent spell on Merseyside.

In January, the Toffees brought the 19-year-old in as backup to the likes of Romelu Lukaku, but he was denied the chance to feature for the first team because of injury.

He has now returned to parent club Wolfsburg but according to the Liverpool Echo, Everton want to hold talks over a potential second period at the club.

Before his ankle injury, Donkor made three appearances for the club's Under-23 squad and it appears that he did enough during that time to impress the club's backroom staff.

Earlier in the season, he played 12 times for Wolfsburg's second-string side, scoring one goal.

Ricardo Rodriguez scores from the penalty spot during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Read Next:
Rodriguez 'rejects PSG for Inter Milan'
>
View our homepages for Anton Donkor, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Everton keen to re-sign Wolfsburg forward Anton Donkor on loan for another year?
 Romelu Lukaku and Steve Cook in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Everton to consider move for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook?
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Chris Sutton: 'Everton's Ross Barkley has more than likely been tapped up'
Newcastle join race for Spanish striker?Galloway returns to Everton after loan spellKoeman to return to Southampton for Martina?Moyes accused of another incident with female reporterMilan talk to Barca over Gerard Deulofeu
Davies delighted to net second Everton goalMonaco to rival PL clubs for Belgian star?Lawyer: Barkley "victim of unprovoked attack"Police probing alleged Barkley assault videoKoeman gives Barkley contract ultimatum
> Everton Homepage
More Wolfsburg News
Everton manager Ronald Koeman looks on during his side's 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Everton keen to re-sign Wolfsburg forward Anton Donkor on loan for another year?
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Claudio Ranieri 'turned down Wolfsburg job'
 Ricardo Rodriguez scores from the penalty spot during the Champions League quarter-final between Wolfsburg and Real Madrid on April 6, 2016
Ricardo Rodriguez 'rejects Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Milan'
Ljungberg leaves Arsenal for WolfsburgJonker 'surprised' by Wolfsburg approachArsenal academy manager becomes Wolfsburg bossEverton sign Wolfsburg wingerWolfsburg teenager to sign for Villa?
Fulham manager a target for Wolfsburg?Chelsea 'tracking German teenager'Report: Rodriguez wants Inter Milan movePalace keen on Rennes winger Ntep?Julian Draxler completes PSG switch
> Wolfsburg Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 