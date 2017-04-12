New Transfer Talk header

Middlesbrough hand trial to Sunderland striker Carl Lawson

General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
Middlesbrough hand a trial to Sunderland striker Carl Lawson, who has yet to make a first-team appearance at the Stadium of Light.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 14:57 UK

Sunderland striker Carl Lawson has been handed the chance to undergo a trial period with Middlesbrough.

Lawson's development at the Stadium of Light has been hampered by a knee injury but he has recovered to take part in second-string games this season.

It appears that has been enough for Middlesbrough to take an interest in the 22-year-old and he featured during a 3-1 win over West Ham United in a reserve match on Tuesday night.

It remains to be seen whether Boro will continue to chase the attacker, but he is likely to be provided with the opportunity to continue training with the club.

Earlier this season, he came off the bench to play 37 minutes of an EFL Trophy fixture for Sunderland against Hartlepool.

General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
